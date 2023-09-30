What's Actually In McDonald's Fruit Smoothies?

You may be inclined to make your own copycat McDonald's strawberry banana smoothie at home, but if you want to get it exactly right, you might have to do some more digging.

While the nutritional info on McDonald's recipe page notes that their mango pineapple smoothie contains 52 grams of sugar, it also has 0 grams of added sugar. Therefore, many consumers would assume that all of the smoothie's sugar comes from the naturally occurring sugars in the fruit. However, the allergy information for the low-fat smoothie yogurt lists "sugar" as the second ingredient, along with fructose (another form of sugar) and gelatin.

As for the fruit base, the juices and purees are from concentrate, and other ingredients include artificial flavors, xanthan gum, and cellulose powder. Cellulose powder is actually "refined wood pulp" that often appears in the pharmaceutical industry, though it occasionally makes its way into processed foods to act as a stabilizing agent. So, while McDonald's fruit smoothies definitely aren't the worst thing for you, there are definitely better alternatives with fewer additives if you're looking for a quick, healthy smoothie on the go.