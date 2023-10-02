Trader Joe's Witches Brew Has Customers Under Its Spell

When it comes to Trader Joe's, there's never a shortage of new and intriguing seasonal goodies showing up on its shelves each year. From pumpkin-flavored everything to hearty soups galore, finding all your fall favorites at Trader Joe's is always a treat. It's an especially happy occasion to discover that something delicious yet short-lived is making a comeback, like the beloved Trader Joe's Witches Brew mulled wine.

Fans of the original spiced red flavor, made with aromatic fall spices, can also try two other autumn-inspired concoctions made by the winemakers at Michigan's Leelanau Cellars. Ginger, cloves, and apple are what you'll taste while you sip on the tangy pumpkin spice variety, while the spiced apple one features notes of cinnamon and brown sugar. If you're able to grab a few bottles from Trader Joe's this year, you have the option to drink it chilled, at room temperature, or serve it piping hot on chilly nights. Each beverage has its own ghoulish label, matching the spooky aesthetic of any Halloween-themed party.

Witches Brew seems like it's slowly become one of those Trader Joe's foods with a cult following. In fact, this particular autumnal spirit causes a lot of talk each year, and the pumpkin spice flavor even appeared on the Today Show. New fans of Witches Brew, who find it at Trader Joe's, might be surprised to know the brand has been brewed, spiced, and enjoyed since 1997.