How To Clean A Bunn Coffee Maker And Make Every Cup Sing

Throughout the work week, 80% of daily coffee consumers in America enjoy two or more servings at home each day, according to a survey from Statista Consumer Insights. But such frequent consumption for home brewers requires regular maintenance. You should be cleaning your coffee maker more often than you think. It's never too late to start, though, and if you're a BUNN owner, you can learn the most effective strategy from the company itself.

On YouTube, BUNN has a video showing how to clean a My Café coffee maker. To begin, slide one of the drawers into the machine, and open the top lid. "Next, you'll want to measure 14 ounces of white vinegar, and then pour the vinegar into the brewer," the video continues. Afterward, shut the lid, place a cup where the coffee normally comes out (make sure the cup is large enough to hold all that vinegar), and push brew as if you were making coffee. To ensure your next cup of coffee doesn't taste like vinegar, you should run a cycle of plain water through the machine after the vinegar to flush it out.

If your coffee maker uses a filter, you should remove the funnel that holds the filter and rinse it individually. Then you should scrub down any other parts, including the spray head. To polish it off, run water through the machine and thoroughly clean the exterior. This can be done with baking soda, lemon, vinegar, or another food-safe solution.