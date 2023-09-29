Newlyweds Served McDonald's At The Reception, But For Some Reason Didn't Include Fries

Your wedding day should be all about you, so why not serve your favorite food? This is what newlyweds Ophélie and Thomas Billaudeau had in mind when they planned their big day. The couple tied the knot in Beauvais, France, on September 16, 2023, and they decided not to go with traditional wedding catering for their event. Instead, they opted for their favorite food that they'd previously joked about having at their wedding – McDonald's.

McDonald's weddings have been a match made in heaven for a long time and plenty of people have celebrated their nuptials in their favorite fast food joint or had McDonald's cater. In early 2023, a couple ordered a massive McDonald's order for their wedding, and TikTok gave them plenty of criticism on behalf of the drive-thru staff. Still, as everything gets more and more expensive — and weddings are the most expensive of all — it's safe to assume that more folks are going to figure out new ways to shrink the bill when saying, "I do." What better way than with some food that everybody loves? Except one very important McDonald's favorite was missing from the Billaudeau wedding: the fries.