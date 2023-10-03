What, Exactly, Is The Viral Micro Munchy Toasted Sandwich Maker?

Putting a metal contraption in the microwave to make a toasted sandwich may sound counterintuitive (not to mention dangerous) — toasting is all about creating high temperatures on the food's exterior, whereas microwaves heat from the inside out. Likewise, metal is something we tend to avoid microwaving. Thankfully, the Micro Munchy was designed with these pitfalls and dangers in mind.

To use the Micro Munchy, start by buttering the outside of your bread to maximize the toast's crispness, then place your sandwich on the base plate. Use the silicone straps to clamp the top plate in place. Now all you need to do is microwave the whole thing on full power for three to five minutes to melt, crisp, and heat everything though, and you're in oozy, cheesy, toasted-sandwich heaven — with much less cleanup than a typical toasting session.

The gadget's flat, shallow shape combined with the silicone outer layer means the metal can be microwaved with no risk of sparks. The plates' parallel placement around the sandwich helps reflect microwaves into the food, generating heat high enough to crisp, melt, and brown your toasted sandwich in under five minutes.