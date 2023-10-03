What, Exactly, Is The Viral Micro Munchy Toasted Sandwich Maker?
Continuing Australia's long history of innovative toasted sandwich gadgets, the Micro Munchy toasted sandwich maker is a viral sensation that promises to turn your microwave oven into something of a panini press. "Jaffle" is the Australian term for a toasted sandwich, although these creations have more of a Hot Pocket vibe than a typical American grilled cheese. Aussies who believe the jaffle is a must-try hot sandwich recipe cite the "jaffle iron," first introduced to the public in 1949, as an integral tool in making the perfect sandwich, as it seals the edges and crisps up the outer layer of bread.
The Micro Munchy toasted sandwich maker seems to be an updated jaffle iron: It's a two-part contraption that clamps around a sandwich before you heat it up in the microwave. Ridged metal grill plates warm the bread and give it texture, while the outer silicone layer stays cool to the touch, keeping your hands safe. It's also dishwasher-friendly, so no more nightmare cleanup jobs!
How does it work?
Putting a metal contraption in the microwave to make a toasted sandwich may sound counterintuitive (not to mention dangerous) — toasting is all about creating high temperatures on the food's exterior, whereas microwaves heat from the inside out. Likewise, metal is something we tend to avoid microwaving. Thankfully, the Micro Munchy was designed with these pitfalls and dangers in mind.
To use the Micro Munchy, start by buttering the outside of your bread to maximize the toast's crispness, then place your sandwich on the base plate. Use the silicone straps to clamp the top plate in place. Now all you need to do is microwave the whole thing on full power for three to five minutes to melt, crisp, and heat everything though, and you're in oozy, cheesy, toasted-sandwich heaven — with much less cleanup than a typical toasting session.
The gadget's flat, shallow shape combined with the silicone outer layer means the metal can be microwaved with no risk of sparks. The plates' parallel placement around the sandwich helps reflect microwaves into the food, generating heat high enough to crisp, melt, and brown your toasted sandwich in under five minutes.