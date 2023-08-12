41 Must Try Hot Sandwich Recipes

Delicate cucumber sandwiches might be perfect for a picnic, but when you want some indulgent comfort food, they don't quite cut it. Throw some butter into a pan and grill thick slices of sourdough with a good amount of cheese melting in the middle, and you have yourself a must-try hot sandwich. You can make a basic grilled cheese to complex slow-cooked meats that you marinate overnight for a sandwich. Or you can add a smorgasbord of gourmet fillings that create so many different types of hot sandwiches to try. Some you grill in a cast iron pan, while others you might toast under the broiler or bake in the oven. Or maybe you have your own skillet or panini press. Think beyond an everyday sandwich and feel inspired to create a scrumptious snack or a fabulous feast between two slices of bread, from crusty ciabatta to soft hoagie rolls.