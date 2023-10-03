The Dave's Hot Chicken Hack That's A Cheesy Masterpiece

Dave's Hot Chicken has been steadily growing ever since it started selling hot chicken tenders and sliders out of a parking lot in East Hollywood. In early 2018, it opened its first physical restaurant, and the rest is history. Today, the chain has over 100 locations to meet the demands of its fans who stay loyal to its spicy chicken and crinkle-cut fries. Even celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson and Drake invested in this fried chicken chain. Naturally, the growth has prompted an expansion of its offerings, although it hasn't strayed too far away from the beloved original. For instance, mac and cheese has joined the menu as a staple side dish alongside kale slaw, which has been sold since the beginning. And it's no wonder because who doesn't love cheesy mac with chicken?

With the virality of Dave's Hot Chicken comes the ever-so-creative ways that fans start combining and consuming their food. When these menu hacks go viral across social media, they grab the attention of both loyal and new customers — it's like free marketing for the restaurant. One of these hacks involves combining cheese fries, a cut-up chicken tender, and a pickle, and then pouring Dave's sauce over the top. But now there's a new and improved one with mac and cheese.