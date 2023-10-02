Fireball Tries To Cash In On The New T Swift Football Fad With Red Lipstick
Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest sports and pop-culture crossover events of the year. However, the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears on September 24 gave the annual culmination of the NFL season a run for its money. Why, you ask? Because Taylor Swift was in attendance (and notably eating chicken with "seemingly ranch").
Rocking her signature ruby-red lip, the Grammy award-winner showed up to cheer on rumored beau and KC tight end Travis Kelce. Per Reuters, Swift's cameo appearance last month prompted a 63% spike in viewership among women between the ages of 18 and 49, and her return to the Chiefs' supporters section when they took on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium this past Sunday became StubHub's second-highest selling NFL game. Additionally, ESPN reports that sales of Chiefs jerseys brandishing Kelce's name and number have jumped nearly 400%. This phenomenon has been labeled the Taylor Swift Effect, and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is ready to cash in.
According to a press release sent to Mashed, the booze brand will soon be releasing a Fireball-red, cinnamon-flavored lipstick. Appropriately priced at $13.87 (IYKYK), the shade has been dubbed Cinnamon Delight in honor of Kelce's infamous Fireball catch-and-chug that was caught on video at the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade earlier this year. Fans seem just as eager to get their hands on a tube as the football player was to snatch the miniature bottle out of the air.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce apparently have a shared affinity for Fireball
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's connections go a bit deeper than a mutual affinity for the color red — they also apparently have a shared love of Fireball. Years before Kelce was caught downing airplane bottles of Fireball after his first Super Bowl win, Swift was seen enjoying the libation after performing a surprise set at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville back in 2018.
It makes sense that Fireball is behind the lip shade inspired by the alleged couple that has caught the attention of more than a few Swifties and football fans. "This is everything I didn't know I needed," one person said in response to the brand's Instagram announcement about its new Cinnamon Delight lipstick. "I hope this is real or I'll cry," another quipped. Luckily, this fan can save their teardrops for their guitar, because Fireball's Cinnamon Delight Whisky is very much real. Those hoping to rock the shade simply need to keep an eye on the brand's social media channels for a follow-up announcement about its release date.
Fireball isn't the only brand celebrating Kelce and Swift's rumored romance, either. In another press release sent to Mashed, Lipton Iced Tea announced that it's making sure nobody goes tea-less on game day by offering free 12-packs of iced tea, which fans can enter to win on Instagram.