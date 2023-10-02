Fireball Tries To Cash In On The New T Swift Football Fad With Red Lipstick

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest sports and pop-culture crossover events of the year. However, the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears on September 24 gave the annual culmination of the NFL season a run for its money. Why, you ask? Because Taylor Swift was in attendance (and notably eating chicken with "seemingly ranch").

Rocking her signature ruby-red lip, the Grammy award-winner showed up to cheer on rumored beau and KC tight end Travis Kelce. Per Reuters, Swift's cameo appearance last month prompted a 63% spike in viewership among women between the ages of 18 and 49, and her return to the Chiefs' supporters section when they took on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium this past Sunday became StubHub's second-highest selling NFL game. Additionally, ESPN reports that sales of Chiefs jerseys brandishing Kelce's name and number have jumped nearly 400%. This phenomenon has been labeled the Taylor Swift Effect, and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is ready to cash in.

According to a press release sent to Mashed, the booze brand will soon be releasing a Fireball-red, cinnamon-flavored lipstick. Appropriately priced at $13.87 (IYKYK), the shade has been dubbed Cinnamon Delight in honor of Kelce's infamous Fireball catch-and-chug that was caught on video at the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade earlier this year. Fans seem just as eager to get their hands on a tube as the football player was to snatch the miniature bottle out of the air.