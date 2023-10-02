Costco's Chili Has Once Again Opened A Can Of Beans On TikTok

Just as the scents of fall begin wafting through the air, so too do the smells of savory comfort foods being prepared as the temperature drops. The start of soup season may be what autumn is known for, but it's also the time of year that chili takes center stage for some. October is National Chili Month when fans of the Southwestern staple dust off their favorite slow cooker chili recipe and get to simmering. However, Costco shoppers can skip that whole waiting game by grabbing a four-pound tub of Kirkland Signature Chili, available again this year.

As long as you've got a crumbly piece of cornbread to scoop up every last drop, downing a warm bowl of chili is usually a happy experience. Yet, Costco's chili seems to have its share of controversy bubbling again. As with all foods, some don't enjoy the flavors in the bulk grocer's brand of chili, which is made with beef, onions, cheese, kidney and pinto beans, and other spices. For some, the beans in Costco's chili are raising eyebrows, especially with Texans. In the Lone Star State, where chili has held the title of state dish since 1977, beans in chili have never been a thing.