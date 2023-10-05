Turkey And Cranberry Burgers Are A Thanksgiving Feast On A Bun

Why wait for the fourth Thursday in November to enjoy Thanksgiving food? While it may be hard to find whole turkeys and cranberries year-round, there are still ways to enjoy the classic holiday flavors. If you love turkey and cranberries (who doesn't?), you need to make a turkey cranberry burger. Instead of worrying about using a last-minute Thanksgiving dinner hack to defrost your bird, a turkey burger only requires ground turkey.

Not only is ground turkey easily found all year long, but it's also an excellent base for lots of flavor. To make it truly taste like a Thanksgiving meal, add poultry seasoning. Add herbs such as sage and use breadcrumbs as a binder to enhance the burger's festive fall flavors. Forget traditional burger toppings like lettuce and tomato, and add cranberries. If fresh cranberries aren't in season, you can make a cranberry topping with frozen or canned berries. Cranberries can make you seriously pucker, so a tart but sweet cranberry sauce recipe is essential for turkey burgers.