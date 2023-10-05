Lies About Milk We Can Now Stop Believing

Milk, particularly cow's milk, has been a staple of the human diet for thousands of years. And there's a good reason why: Dairy products are incredibly nutritious. While cow's milk is composed of 87% water, the other 13% of the white stuff is packed with calcium, protein, potassium, phosphorus, and vitamins B2 and B12 (via Harvard University). These days, milk is also usually fortified with vitamins A and D to help prevent nutrient deficiencies.

Despite its numerous health benefits, milk sometimes gets a bad rap. Beyond concerns related to the ethics of dairy farming, some individuals blame milk consumption for a variety of undesirable health issues, from digestive discomfort and weight gain to kidney stones. In reality, for individuals who are neither lactose-intolerant nor allergic to dairy, most of these assertions lack scientific support. Conversely, dairy's health benefits have also sometimes been exaggerated.

From farming and production methods to its impact on health, milk has been the subject of continuous scrutiny and frequent misinformation. Are you ready to find out the truth? Here are 12 common lies about milk we can now stop believing.