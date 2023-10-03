Dunkin's Giant Spider Donut Lawn Decoration Is All Treat And No Trick

Halloween decorations come in all shapes and sizes, from classics like spider webs and jack-o-lanterns (which, by the way, you should never use a kitchen knife to carve) to 12-foot-tall skeletons. However, if you've been searching high and low for a massive orange frosted donut to proudly display on your front lawn throughout the spooky season, you probably haven't had much luck – until now.

Inspired by Dunkin's infamous Spider Donut, the coffee and donut chain that America runs on is officially entering its Halloween inflatable decor era with the release of its new Inflatable Spider Donut. According to a press release sent to Mashed, the one-of-a-kind seasonal lawn decoration will stand 6 feet tall, and will look just like its iconic Halloween treat in that it will feature an orange frosted donut with a Munchkin-shaped spider nestled securely in its center ring. Additionally, it will also be illuminated by small lights to ensure that the ginormous pastry can be seen even on the darkest of October nights.

The inflatable will retail at $99.99 and will be available for purchase on the Shop Dunkin' website starting at 12 p.m. EST today, October 3.