Why Isn't Steak On More Fast Food Menus?

Steak is a rare find on fast food menus (no pun intended), and given how much fast food customers love beef, this is a strange (if rarely noted) reality. In fact, there are several reasons steak isn't always a good fit in the fast food realm.

First and foremost, time is of the essence. Fast food joints thrive on speed and efficiency, and cooking the perfect medium-rare steak requires precision — at least more so than what's required to slap a traditional ground beef patty on a grill. Steak also has to be prepared to a customer's desired doneness, which can vary greatly from person to person. Consistency is a pillar of fast food, and nailing the right temperature and color for every order can be daunting.

Another hurdle is cost. Steak is a bit of a diva in the meat world; high-quality steak doesn't come cheap, and fast food is all about affordability. Chains must perform a delicate balancing act between offering a premium product and keeping prices low. This is why you often see burger patties made from ground beef, which is generally a lot more cost-effective compared to premium cuts of steak.