Jimmy John's, Not Getting The Trend, Adds A Boy Math Catering Bundle To Its Menu

Jimmy John's knows how to roll the dice with a viral marketing campaign. Per a press release shared with Mashed, the company is at it again this October, trying to capitalize on the massive TikTok meme known as "boy math" with their Boy Math Catering Bundle, which makes hosting so simple that it barely makes sense. Designed for dudes with more pals than plates, the bundles include Jimmy John's signature hand-made sandwiches, kettle chips, premium sides, and either Giant Cookies or Chocolate Fudge Brownies. Proving that you don't need cookware, or to make sense, to have a good time. But the basic premise doesn't quite add up.

If you don't already know "boy math" is something you've been living with and alongside your entire life — we as a society just hadn't yet decided on a catch-all term for the nonsensical and hypocritical habits that rule many masculine lives. For example, "being afraid of gold diggers when you only have 3 pairs of socks to your name" is classic boy math. However, we suspect that the campaign was inspired by this tweet by X user @SupernovaMomma "Boy math is only having 1 pot, pan, spoon, fork, cup and plate and asking her when she going to come cook for you."

Jimmy John's bundle subtracts boy math from the equation. It provides a non-hypocritical solution to a lack of plates and cookware — just ordering food for everybody instead of expecting a woman to cook without regard for how she would eat.