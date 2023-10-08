Don't Knock Dipping String Cheese In Cocktail Sauce Until You Try It

Marinara sauce and cocktail sauce have long been rivals in the condiment world, with each vying to be the perfect pairing for various dishes — namely pasta and seafood. However, as far as string cheese is concerned, the unexpected tanginess of cocktail sauce, made of horseradish, ketchup, and Worcestershire sauce, is surprisingly worth a shot. In fact, some folks absolutely swear by the combination. Akin to pineapple-topped pizza, peanut butter-smothered burgers, and French fries dunked in ice cream, here's why this seemingly odd couple works so well together.

Mozzarella string cheese, for one, is a dairy darling, offering a mild, creamy profile. On the other hand, cocktail sauce boasts a pleasant zest with a hint of spice and a touch of sweetness. The zippy dip perfectly counterbalances the cheese's saltiness. Conversely, the cheese's chewy, stretchy nature dances gracefully with the slightly chunky consistency of cocktail sauce, creating a symphony of textures and tastes. Together, they form a dream team that's weirdly impossible to resist.