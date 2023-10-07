The Best Bars In The US To Celebrate Halloween

Candy tends to get all the hype during the Halloween season, but let's not forget about the spirits. By spirits we mean the creepy cocktails, spooky ciders, and magical martinis that emerge for the autumn holiday. Fall flavors like pumpkin may be introduced through liqueur in a Pumpkin Spice White Russian, or green jello might become the star ingredient in a gigantic bowl of neon, spiked punch. Getting a good Halloween-inspired drink is basically the adult equivalent of receiving a full-size chocolate bar in a trick-or-treat bag, so making time to explore some of the many creative concoctions out there while the season is ripe will almost certainly amplify your Halloween experience. While many bars get on board in preparation for Allhallows Eve with festive drink menus, others take things a step further not only with themed beverages but with outlandish decor, as well.

Spooky skeletons, dry ice, witch's cauldrons, and servers in costume will turn sipping a brightly colored Halloween cocktail into a full-on immersive experience, something which will bring that childlike joy you once held for the holiday bubbling back to the surface. So, go ahead — get dressed up and head out to one of these, the best bars in the U.S. to celebrate Halloween.