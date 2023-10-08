Malt Powder Is The Secret Ingredient For Richer Hot Cocoa

If you love a frothy malt-flavored milkshake or wax nostalgic at the thought of eating Whoppers as a kid, you might want to try adding malted milk powder to your hot cocoa and other chocolaty baked goods. In the world of baking, just a few tablespoons of it can add a savory depth and complexity to desserts like cookies, brownies, or a classic chocolate cake recipe. The same goes for hot cocoa. Malted milk powder has a sweet, caramelized taste with a nutty edge to it, so you can imagine the flavor magic that can happen when combined with the richness of hot chocolate.

Whether you're mixing it into frozen hot chocolate, gifting a friend a jar of cocoa mix, or sticking with a piping mug of cocoa, you'll want to make sure you're grabbing the right ingredient for the job. There are some key differences between malt powder and malted milk powder, the latter of which you can easily find in the baking section at most grocery stores since it's mainly used as a flavor enhancer in foods. The most commonly used brand is Nestle Carnation malted milk powder, which is the typical go-to of many creative hot cocoa lovers out there. With the addition of classic toppings and drizzles, and even a few unique additions you might not have thought of before, this wintry drink staple can go from basic to gourmet without much effort.