Blue Moon Burger Bash, Per Usual, Will Be A Star Of NYC Wine & Food Festival

Foodies from around the world are gearing up for the 16th annual New York Wine and Food Festival (NYCWFF), a four-day charity event set to take place October 12-15. The festival will be jam-packed with tastings, master classes, drag brunches, cocktail parties, dinners, and events hosted by celebrity chefs. With more than 80 food- and beverage-related events set to the backdrop of some of NYC's most renowned locales, NYCWFF is certain to have something to satisfy every foodie out there.

Of all the NYCWFF events on offer, however, few drum up more excitement than the annual Blue Moon Burger Bash. Originally designed to be a one-night event in 2007, the Blue Moon Burger Bash proved to be such a hit that it has returned every year since. Now a party of epic proportions, it provides guests with the opportunity to taste more than 25 of the best burgers NYC has to offer, with the accompaniment of sides, sweets, spirits provided by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, and — of course — Blue Moon beer.

Celebrity chef and author Rachael Ray will be back to host the party for the 16th year in a row. The outdoor event will take place at New York City's iconic Pier 86, home of the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum, and will also feature live music performances, priceless views, and a healthy dose of competition.