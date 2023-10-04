Blue Moon Burger Bash, Per Usual, Will Be A Star Of NYC Wine & Food Festival
Foodies from around the world are gearing up for the 16th annual New York Wine and Food Festival (NYCWFF), a four-day charity event set to take place October 12-15. The festival will be jam-packed with tastings, master classes, drag brunches, cocktail parties, dinners, and events hosted by celebrity chefs. With more than 80 food- and beverage-related events set to the backdrop of some of NYC's most renowned locales, NYCWFF is certain to have something to satisfy every foodie out there.
Of all the NYCWFF events on offer, however, few drum up more excitement than the annual Blue Moon Burger Bash. Originally designed to be a one-night event in 2007, the Blue Moon Burger Bash proved to be such a hit that it has returned every year since. Now a party of epic proportions, it provides guests with the opportunity to taste more than 25 of the best burgers NYC has to offer, with the accompaniment of sides, sweets, spirits provided by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, and — of course — Blue Moon beer.
Celebrity chef and author Rachael Ray will be back to host the party for the 16th year in a row. The outdoor event will take place at New York City's iconic Pier 86, home of the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum, and will also feature live music performances, priceless views, and a healthy dose of competition.
Burgers and beer for a good cause
As if a night of burgers, beer, dancing, and Rachael Ray didn't provide enough excitement, guests of NYCWFF's Blue Moon Burger Bash will also have the opportunity to participate in selecting the festival's best burger. While a panel of judges — comprised of Luann de Lesseps, Jessica Hircsh, Nadia Carerina Munno, Dan Pelosi, and Eric Sedño — will give out the Judge's Choice Award to their favorite burger, party guests will vote for their top choice. The chef whose burger racks up the most votes will walk away with the People's Choice Award. Chef Kenny Cuomo from Source Urban Brewery in Philadelphia won last year's People's Choice Award, while the burger from San Matteo Pizzeria e Cucina took home the Judge's Choice Award.
A whopping 100% of the festival's proceeds, including those raised for the Blue Moon Burger Bash, will be handed over to God's Love We Deliver, an organization that provides medically tailored meals to NYC residents living with severe illness. Having partnered with God's Love We Deliver since 2007, NYCWFF has donated a cumulative $14.8 million to the organization over the past 15 years.
This year's Blue Moon Burger Bash will take place on Friday, October 13, at Pier 86 in Hudson River Park. While the event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Capital One cardholders will be allowed early entry at 6:30 p.m.
