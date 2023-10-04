Taco Bell Employee Shot Over Spare Change
While most people know of fast-food workers' fight for higher pay over the years and that California's new law, AB 1228, will raise their minimum wage to $20 an hour, many are unaware of another important aspect of the bill. The Fast Food Accountability and Standards (FAST) Council will include fast food employees who finally have a say in safety regulations and standards. Considering the violence often inflicted on employees at fast-food restaurants, this aspect of the law is paramount.
On October 2, Charlotte, North Carolina news station WSOC-TV reported that a 54-year-old Taco Bell worker was in the hospital with critical injuries after a disgruntled customer began shooting from outside the restaurant. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m., when a drive-thru customer, believing he'd been given the wrong change, went inside the store to confront the employee. After leaving, he fired several shots into the restaurant, hitting the victim multiple times before driving away.
CMPD officers said that the suspect, Doll McLendon, was identified from restaurant security footage and witness accounts. He has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.
Incidents at fast-food restaurants are always in the news
After the incident, Taco Bell stated to Newsweek, "We are shocked to hear that this happened. We understand that the franchise owner and operator of this location is working with the local authorities in their investigation and will be offering support to all team members present." While Taco Bell's words are encouraging, there have been several cases in which fast-food workers have dealt with trauma on the job and felt their employers didn't have their backs.
In 2021, KFC worker Laura Amaro filed a complaint with Cal OSHA because of the lack of support she said she received after a customer shot her in the chest with a BB gun. "At first, the shift leader said she was going to call an ambulance to get me medical attention, but she called the store manager first," Amaro stated (via Insider). "The store manager told her that I was only going to have a bruise and not to call the paramedics, so she just gave me alcohol and a band-aid."
Fast-food restaurant violence has gotten so out of hand that it seems unreal. Take, for example, the story of the 16-year-old Wendy's worker shot by a customer over barbecue sauce. "If you can take the time to take a deep breath, take a step back, regardless of what it is, and have a genuine conversation with somebody, as opposed to being in your feelings or being upset with whatever you have going on," CMPD Maj. Torri Tellis said.