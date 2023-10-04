Taco Bell Employee Shot Over Spare Change

After the incident, Taco Bell stated to Newsweek, "We are shocked to hear that this happened. We understand that the franchise owner and operator of this location is working with the local authorities in their investigation and will be offering support to all team members present." While Taco Bell's words are encouraging, there have been several cases in which fast-food workers have dealt with trauma on the job and felt their employers didn't have their backs.

In 2021, KFC worker Laura Amaro filed a complaint with Cal OSHA because of the lack of support she said she received after a customer shot her in the chest with a BB gun. "At first, the shift leader said she was going to call an ambulance to get me medical attention, but she called the store manager first," Amaro stated (via Insider). "The store manager told her that I was only going to have a bruise and not to call the paramedics, so she just gave me alcohol and a band-aid."

Fast-food restaurant violence has gotten so out of hand that it seems unreal. Take, for example, the story of the 16-year-old Wendy's worker shot by a customer over barbecue sauce. "If you can take the time to take a deep breath, take a step back, regardless of what it is, and have a genuine conversation with somebody, as opposed to being in your feelings or being upset with whatever you have going on," CMPD Maj. Torri Tellis said.