Why Circus Peanuts Practically Disappeared

"What's the point of eating candy?" isn't the question we're aiming to ask or answer in this article. But it is an instructive consideration when analyzing why a product like circus peanuts has practically disappeared over the past century or so. After all, if candy has no nutritionally redeeming qualities (a moderately debatable claim on its own), and is solely meant as an occasional snack offering a burst of short-yet-sweet pleasure, well ... why would anyone ever willingly choose to eat circus peanuts?

The candy is neither a peanut nor prominently found at circuses. Circus peanuts are more of an anomaly than anything else in the 21st century. In fact, the antiquated candy is the redheaded (or orange-hued) stepchild of the confectionary world.

Despite being the bane of trick-or-treaters' Halloween candy bags for time immemorial (we presume), circus peanuts somehow remain available to modern candy seekers. And while the incomparably bizarre peanut-shaped (but banana-flavored) candy's century-plus fall from grace is hardly surprising, that doesn't mean the story is boring — or entirely obvious. On that note, allow us to explain why circus peanuts practically disappeared.