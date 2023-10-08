What Rotisserie Chicken Vendors Don't Want You To Know

Rotisserie chicken often seems like an awesome deal. You get a whole, roasted, delicious bird, cooked and ready to go on the table as soon as you get home, for just a few dollars, maybe $7 at most. What's more, as an NPR report found, even while poultry prices in general increased by a significant amount (more than 15%) last year, the prices for rotisserie chickens stayed more or less the same.

However, these cheap prices come with a cost. Turns out, stores use cheap rotisserie chickens as a ploy to make you spend more money. Rotisserie chickens are well known as a "loss leader" for many stores. The company takes a loss on the product because it knows the product will get you in the store, where you'll very likely spend more money. For example, as the Seattle Times reported, a Costco executive in 2015 noted that they'd be willing to lose $30–$40 million per year just in order to keep rotisserie chicken prices low — the chickens generated enough extra profits to cover it. Think about it. You often walk past lots of other food to get to your rotisserie chicken, foods that would probably go really well with your rotisserie chicken dinner. What's to keep you from throwing a few more items in your cart? Soon, you might find that your anticipated $5 grocery stop is a profitable (at least for the store) $20–$50 dinner.