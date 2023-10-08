Fig Pies Are The Southern Classic You Need In Your Baking Rotation

Similar to a kid in a candy shop, being a pie lover in the Southern part of the United States is a delight of epic proportions. With regional hits like sweet potato pie, pecan pie, and watermelon pie always at your fingertips, there is no shortage of compelling flavors and inventive textures to excite and satisfy a wide range of taste preferences. Only fig pie, however, stands out to Southern natives as the best of the best — and because few know pie better than Southerners, we're inclined to believe them.

If fig pie sounds, to you, more like a sweet Southern pet name rather than an actual dessert, you're not the only one. Made with ripe fresh figs and flavored with notes of lemon, ginger, and butter, fig pie is a well-kept secret known to few outsiders. The pie's lack of notoriety in other parts of the country is not a reflection on its taste, but rather on the availability of the fruit.