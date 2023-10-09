Oven Temperature Can Make Or Break Your Domed Cupcakes

Cupcakes are awesome! You can decorate them to celebrate any occasion. They are tasty. They help with portion control. And you can make them in a wide variety of flavors. But there is debate about the perfect shape. Some argue that a flatter top is more desirable and would even consider domed cupcakes a baking mistake. However, others prefer a dome not merely for its shape and larger size, but because the dome is a sign that you have a lighter, airier cupcake — it's the same amount of batter baked into a larger shape, so it is less dense.

For those bakers who desire a cupcake with a dome (or a muffin top), the secret lies in the oven temperature. The higher the temperature, the higher the dome. At 300 degrees, your cupcakes will be fairly flat. However, once you crank the temperature up to 375 or even 400 degrees, you'll get that big dome that you are seeking. However, if you do bake at those higher temperatures, remember to back off after about 5 minutes. If you don't, your cupcakes can spill over or burn.