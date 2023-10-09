Oven Temperature Can Make Or Break Your Domed Cupcakes
Cupcakes are awesome! You can decorate them to celebrate any occasion. They are tasty. They help with portion control. And you can make them in a wide variety of flavors. But there is debate about the perfect shape. Some argue that a flatter top is more desirable and would even consider domed cupcakes a baking mistake. However, others prefer a dome not merely for its shape and larger size, but because the dome is a sign that you have a lighter, airier cupcake — it's the same amount of batter baked into a larger shape, so it is less dense.
For those bakers who desire a cupcake with a dome (or a muffin top), the secret lies in the oven temperature. The higher the temperature, the higher the dome. At 300 degrees, your cupcakes will be fairly flat. However, once you crank the temperature up to 375 or even 400 degrees, you'll get that big dome that you are seeking. However, if you do bake at those higher temperatures, remember to back off after about 5 minutes. If you don't, your cupcakes can spill over or burn.
Other tips to help get that perfect cupcake
Oven temperature is not the only factor that can make or break your domed cupcakes. For example, if you are impatient and stick your cupcakes in before the oven is fully preheated, then you won't actually be cooking at the temperature you require, so the domes won't rise as expected. Also, at some point, you'll want to check the temperature inside your oven with an oven thermometer to make sure when you set it to 375 degrees, it's actually 375 degrees.
And remember, baking is chemistry. It is critical to follow the recipe. Swapping out ingredients or altering proportions will not produce the results you are expecting. Also, you must mix the ingredients thoroughly without over-mixing. If you don't mix enough, your cupcakes will be clumpy. But if you over-mix, you will get dense cupcakes that might be gummy. The perfect consistency is to mix until no dry flour is visible. This also gives your cupcakes the best chance of rising into a dome.