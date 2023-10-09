How Food Coloring Transforms Deviled Eggs Into Spooky Creations

Deviled eggs are a classic party appetizer that will soon pop up everywhere as the holidays arrive. Halloween is all about spooky, scary fun, so why shouldn't your food also embrace that theme? Mashed recipe developer Petar Marshall has a genius way of using food coloring to turn your deviled eggs into creepy creations. His Halloween-deviled egg recipe uses green food coloring to create a marbled, spiderweb-like design on the egg whites.

As with dyeing Easter eggs, a drop in food coloring and water is all you need to create these colorful eggs. While Marshall's recipe uses green food coloring, any color will work. Orange and black are the colors most associated with Halloween. However, purple, red, and green have also been embraced as spooky season colors. If you have a specific ghoulish theme, have a favorite color, or want a combination of colors, feel free to experiment. Unlike our Easter deviled eggs recipe, which requires the eggs to soak for several minutes, Marshall's recipe only requires a quick dunk. The result is a colorful spiderweb design with parts of the egg white still visible.