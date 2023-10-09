Banana Bread Cookies Take Your Favorite Sweets To The Next Level

Banana bread is a classic bake-at-home recipe. It's the go-to way to use a couple of overripe bananas and it uses basic ingredients that are likely already in the pantry. But like every classic recipe, it has its variations. One of these is a five-ingredient banana bread cookies recipe developed by Mashed recipe developer, Miriam Hahn. Hahn keeps this cookie recipe simple and accessible, and proves that banana bread doesn't always need to be baked in a bread pan.

Shaped like a cookie but tall like a muffin, this hybrid dessert is a direct descendant of banana bread. Scooping the banana bread dough into heaping balls on a baking tray makes a chunky cookie that is way more fun to eat than bread slices. Plus, with more surface area exposed to the oven in cookie form, the baking time is cut down by about half. Hahn notes that "you can tell they are done when the tops get golden brown but not too brown. You want them really soft and moist inside." Texturally, these cookies are more interesting than traditional banana bread; they have the same moist interior we all know and love, but an oven-kissed crisp comes with every bite.