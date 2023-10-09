In Switzerland, You Can Buy Cheese While Hiking Along The Alps

Towering over the scenic landscape of Switzerland are the snow-capped Alps, where an estimated 150,000 hikers flock each year to experience the mountain range that has become a national symbol. With over 40,000 miles of mountain trails to wander, not only do the Swiss Alps provide trekkers with the picturesque adventure of a lifetime, but some areas also even offer trail-side cheese you can purchase. Tourists may happen upon a mini-fridge filled with Swiss cheese and a lock box to insert cash on the honor system, or there will sometimes be small alpine dairies you can pay a visit to. If farmers or the merchant are available, hikers interested in the country's cheesemongering traditions can pick their brain.

Cheese has been a time-honored staple in Switzerland for centuries, and the country is known for its high-quality and ultra-melty varieties, many of which are produced in the mountains. These cheese varieties are categorized as alpine cheeses, and can include familiar types like Gruyere and Emmental, the hearty and hole-y fromage that U.S. mass-produced "Swiss cheese" attempts to mimic. On tiring multi-day treks especially, it's a real treat to find one of these cheese farms in the Alps, allowing backpackers to add something a bit fancier to their freeze-dried hiking meals each day. It also makes for a great, culturally significant souvenir to bring home to share. After all, how many travelers can say they scored some alpine cheese while traversing the Swiss Alps?