The Best Buc-Ee's Fudge Flavors To Include In Your Sampler Box

If you've ever embarked on a road trip through the Lone Star State or found yourself lured by the irresistible aroma of freshly made treats, you've likely encountered the iconic beaver mascot beckoning you into Buc-ee's. The beloved gas station and convenience store chain is a must-see when in Texas and a way of life for locals. And while Buc-ee's offers a treasure trove of snacks and goodies to enjoy, one of its signature offerings is homemade fudge.

Fudge from a gas station? Yup, you heard us right. Buc-ee's began making fudge in 2003 at the chain's first travel center. In the decades since, Buc-ee's fudge has become a hallmark of road trips for families and individuals with a passion for sweet snacks. The well-loved chain of convenience stores offers a whopping 22 flavors of homemade-style fudge, which are served up at the store's fudge stand. With so many delectable flavors to choose from, it's seemingly impossible to pick just one. Luckily, Buc-ee's offers a fudge variety box, which retails at $15.12 as of the date of this publication. Each box contains 12 pieces of fudge of the customer's choice.

We spoke to the folks at Buc-ee's to learn everything there is to know about Buc-ee's fudge flavors to help you decide which of the varieties absolutely deserves a spot in your sampler box.