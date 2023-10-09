Jonathan Bennett's Comedic Advice For Hosting Food-Related Shows - Exclusive

What's the one great aspect about being a fan of food competition shows? There's pretty much always one to watch, from classics to creative new offerings that seem to be popping up left and right these days. Aside from his role in "Mean Girls," Jonathan Bennett is a recognizable face on Food Network, with appearances spanning from "Cake Wars" to "Halloween Wars" to his latest nostalgic endeavor, "Battle of the Decades." Being a food show host comes with plenty of responsibilities, including one big one: Trying out the delicious food and desserts cooked up by the competitors.

"Cake Wars" has gone on since 2015, with Bennett claiming that he got some comedic advice when he first began his role behind the camera. "The best advice I got when starting hosting on Food Network is to make sure you get three different sizes of pants, because when you start the season and when you end the season, I guarantee you, you are not going to be the same weight, " he told Mashed in an exclusive interview.