The Garlicky Dipping Sauce You Can Find At Portuguese McDonald's

Dining at McDonald's in other countries is definitely a rite of passage for those who can't get enough of the chain's chicken nuggets, burgers, and fries. There are unique menu items at McDonald's all across the world, including specialty desserts, unique burgers, and of course, interesting sauces. Even though American McDonald's locations have seven specialty sauces to choose from, that hasn't stopped fans from traipsing the world looking for the newest sauce to try, and it turns out that McDonald's in Portugal offers a garlic dipping sauce that has people talking.

The dipping sauce, called Molho de Maionese com Alho, translates to garlic mayo. The garlic dip is popular throughout Portugal and is often made with mayonnaise, fresh garlic, cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper. The dip is known for its extremely strong garlic flavor and is typically eaten with crackers, fries, meat, or sandwiches. Those who have tried the sauce cannot stop raving about the flavor, with several TikTok videos showing fans singing the praises of the sauce.