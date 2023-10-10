Upgrade Canned Biscuits With A Coat Of Cinnamon Sugar

In the food world, one pervasive myth is that everyone has all kinds of leisure time on weekends to prepare great big elaborate breakfast feasts (and the rest of the day to lapse into a food coma and digest them, one presumes). Well, in reality, many of us are just as busy on weekends as we are on weekdays, so if we can spare any time at all for an indulgent morning meal it's likely to involve a few shortcuts like canned biscuits. Even so, biscuits straight out of the cardboard tube can be a little plain, so we're all about different ways to dress them up as long as they take under five minutes.

One of the simplest ways we know to upgrade canned biscuits involves simply dunking them in melted butter (or margarine, if you must) and then rolling them in cinnamon sugar to coat them. Bake them as usual, then enjoy sweet, cinnamony biscuits for breakfast. If you want to cut down on the calories, you can even separate the biscuits into thinner layers or cut them into quarters to make bite-sized biscuit chunks. Once they are baked, plop them on a plate and eat them. As an optional garnish, you may sprinkle them generously with your choice of adjectives. Call them sweet, pillowy, fluffy, crunchy, ambrosial, orgasmic, or utterly life-changing, as you wish, but that's on you — we make no claims other than saying that these cinnamon sugar-dipped biscuits taste like biscuits, cinnamon, and sugar.