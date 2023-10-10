Ginger Scallion Sauce Is A Versatile Chinese Condiment

The basic ingredients in ginger scallion sauce include ginger root, scallions, and a neutral oil for a base. Chefs deploy their highest-rated chef's knives in preparing this sauce as crushing scallions can give them a slimy texture.

All ginger scallion sauces include a neutral oil with a high smoke point. Some cooks will also add dark toasted sesame oil for added nuttiness, but only at the end, as this delicate oil tends to lose its flavor when exposed to high heat. Examples of neutral oils with a high smoke point include canola oil, corn oil, and vegetable oil.

A high smoke point is important, because to make ginger scallion sauce the authentic way you need to get oil as hot as possible without burning it. Going past an oil's smoke point can cause the oil to develop acrid flavors and even harmful cancer-causing chemicals, so it's important not to heat oils much beyond the temperature where they start to shimmer. This superheated oil is poured over the fresh aromatics in a process known as blooming or tempering, which both brings out the flavor of the ingredients and helps infuse that flavor throughout the oil itself.

What really finishes this sauce is the seasoning. A teaspoon of light soy sauce adds saltiness and umami, while a dash of vinegar cuts the oil and salt to let the ginger's tanginess sing. While a fresh sauce tastes great, this is a sauce that only gets better after resting.