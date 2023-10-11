Cream Cheese Transforms Burgers Into Breakfast For Dinner

Let's play a quick game of word association. Ready? What's the first thing that comes to mind when you read the words "cream cheese?" If your brain immediately went to bagels, you're probably not alone. However, soon, there may be another unexpected "b" word you start associating with the spreadable dairy product.

Take your cream cheese use from day to night by incorporating it into your next batch of homemade burgers for the ultimate breakfast-for-dinner feast. No, we don't mean by going through the hassle of transforming your cream cheese into a pimento cheese to slather across your buns (though we'll admit that sounds pretty tasty, too). Rather, you can simply spread some cream cheese directly on the burger. As TikToker @auntieamandalee_ reasoned in a video, "Cream cheese is already melted. It's creamy [and] velvety all on its own. Why would we put sliced cheese on a hamburger? This is everything!"

Some burger lovers have argued that the spread doesn't necessarily need to replace traditional cheese entirely. One Redditor pointed out that cream cheese doesn't exactly have much of a taste to it, so mixing in other cheeses such as feta or cheddar can add both a melty, gooey texture to a burger and a flavor explosion.