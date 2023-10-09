Aldi's Halloween-Themed Pizzas Have TikTok Doing The Monster Mash

Another October at Aldi and you know what that means — yep, pumpkin pizzas in the frozen food aisles. Oh, and ghost pizzas, too. No, the latter pizzas are not ectoplasmic, instead, these pizzas are shaped like cute little smiley ghosts, or possibly blob monsters. Aldi shoppers have taken to social media to share videos of their Halloween haul on TikTok and the reaction, as might be predicted, was enthusiastic. Aldi fans chimed in to say they were heading over to their local Aldi to stock up. "I'm running to Aldi's right now," announced one. There's always at least one joker in the mix, and this occasion was no exception, with one commenter saying, "What if I don't like pizza or things shaped like ghosts, can I substitute?"

There were a few commenters on TikTok who lamented the fact that the pizzas are not available in their state or country (Estonia, apparently, does not have any Aldis, much to one commenter's chagrin) as well as those who did not see the pizzas at their local Aldi. It seems these items may be selling out quickly, judging from the number of disappointed shoppers who related having to hit multiple Aldis in order to find them in stock. And of course, there was one question that popped up again and again. Are they any good?