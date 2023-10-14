Ginger Maple Tofu Grain Bowls Recipe

Get ready to elevate your lunch game with our ginger maple tofu grain bowls, a delicious combination of flavors and textures that's full to the brim with goodness. This recipe by Catherine Brookes features the savory goodness of ginger-maple glazed tofu with a colorful array of nutrient-rich grains and vibrant veggies, resulting in a beautiful bowl that will not only satisfy your hunger but also fuel your body with wholesome ingredients.

Nutrient-rich quinoa and brown rice form the hearty base, while a diverse mixture of veggies add plenty of bite. The star of the show, the ginger maple tofu, is crisp on the outside, tender on the inside, and bursting with the bold flavors of its marinade. To tie it all together, a luscious tahini dressing infuses each bite with a creamy and citrusy finish. With a perfect balance of sweet, savory, and fresh elements, these tasty grain bowls are sure to leave you feeling nourished!