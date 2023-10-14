Recipes Main Ingredients Rice and Grain Recipes

Ginger Maple Tofu Grain Bowls Recipe

A bowl of tofu, salad and grains with dressing Catherine Brookes/Mashed
By Catherine Brookes and Mashed Staff/

Get ready to elevate your lunch game with our ginger maple tofu grain bowls, a delicious combination of flavors and textures that's full to the brim with goodness. This recipe by Catherine Brookes features the savory goodness of ginger-maple glazed tofu with a colorful array of nutrient-rich grains and vibrant veggies, resulting in a beautiful bowl that will not only satisfy your hunger but also fuel your body with wholesome ingredients. 

Nutrient-rich quinoa and brown rice form the hearty base, while a diverse mixture of veggies add plenty of bite. The star of the show, the ginger maple tofu, is crisp on the outside, tender on the inside, and bursting with the bold flavors of its marinade. To tie it all together, a luscious tahini dressing infuses each bite with a creamy and citrusy finish. With a perfect balance of sweet, savory, and fresh elements, these tasty grain bowls are sure to leave you feeling nourished!

Gather the ingredients for these ginger maple tofu grain bowls

Tofu grain bowl ingredients in bowls Catherine Brookes/Mashed

You'll first want to gather the ingredients for that sweet and warming tofu marinade: maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, soy sauce, olive oil, grated ginger, and minced garlic. The cubed tofu is then added to this punchy mixture to soak up all that flavor before frying. To build the bowls, you'll need cooked quinoa and brown rice, avocado, cherry tomatoes, sliced red cabbage and shredded carrot. There is, of course, the option to switch up the grains or veggies here depending on your taste or what you have to hand.

 Finally, everything is topped off with that creamy dressing. Tahini, lemon juice, maple syrup, and more grated ginger make up the sweet and tangy dressing, which you'll drizzle over the finished bowls.

Step 1: Mix the marinade

Marinade in mixing bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Add the tofu marinade ingredients to a bowl and mix well to combine.

Step 2: Marinate the tofu

Cubed tofu marinating in bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Add the tofu and stir to coat in the marinade. Set aside for 15 minutes.

Step 3: Fry the tofu

Cubed tofu frying in pan Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Add the tofu and marinade to a pan over a medium-high heat and fry until browned, about 6-8 minutes.

Step 4: Mix the dressing

Tahini dressing in mixing bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Meanwhile, combine the dressing ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.

Step 5: Mix the grains

Rice and quinoa in mixing bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

In another bowl, mix together the quinoa and brown rice.

Step 6: Add grains to bowls

Two bowls of rice and quinoa Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Distribute the grains mixture among serving bowls.

Step 7: Add the veggies

Two grains bowls with veg Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Arrange the sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, cabbage, and carrot on top of the grains.

Step 8: Add the tofu

Two tofu grain bowls Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Divide the fried tofu among the bowls.

Step 9: Drizzle on the dressing

Two tofu grain bowls with dressing Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Spoon over the tahini dressing, and serve.

Do tofu grain bowls work well for meal prep?

Tofu on a fork over a grain bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Tofu grain bowls are a fantastic option for meal prep, making for a super convenient way to grab a tasty and nutritious lunch on those busy days. After marinating and frying, the tofu absorbs the rich flavors and remains tender when stored. The tofu cubes can be prepared in advance and kept in the fridge, ready to be added into bowls throughout the week.

Grains like quinoa and brown rice also lend themselves well to meal prep. Cooked grains can be stored separately for up to four days and easily reheated, retaining their fluffiness. The tomato, shredded carrot and sliced cabbage will also stay crisp when stored separately. Assembling the bowls with sliced avocado and drizzling them with the tahini dressing just before serving ensures all the textures are maintained. These tofu grain bowls can certainly be a great time-saving option for those looking to streamline their meal prep routine.

What are the health benefits of these tofu grain bowls?

Two tofu grain bowls with dressing on Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Ginger maple tofu grain bowls aren't just a treat for your taste buds, they're packed with a variety of wholesome ingredients. These bowls offer a range of health benefits that contribute to a balanced and nutritious diet.

The star of the show is tofu, a hearty plant-based protein source that provides essential amino acids necessary for muscle repair and overall bodily function. Complementing the tofu is an array of colorful vegetables. Cherry tomatoes, red cabbage, shredded carrot and avocado bring a variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to the table, with benefits such as promoting immune function and supporting skin health. The inclusion of whole grains like quinoa and brown rice adds a complex carbohydrate element, providing sustained energy and dietary fiber for digestive health. To tie it all together, the zingy tahini dressing contributes heart-healthy fats and additional protein. With a balance of nutrient-dense ingredients, feasting on these tasty tofu grain bowls is an excellent way to support overall health.

Ginger Maple Tofu Grain Bowls Recipe
Your lunch just got much more exciting thanks to this ginger maple tofu grain bowl recipe.
Prep Time
15
minutes
Cook Time
8
minutes
Servings
4
Servings
tofu grain bowl
Total time: 23 minutes
Ingredients
  • For the marinated tofu
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1-inch chunk ginger, grated
  • 1 large clove garlic, minced
  • 14 ounces firm tofu, pressed and diced into cubes
  • For the dressing
  • ¼ cup tahini
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons maple syrup
  • 2 teaspoons grated ginger
  • For the grain bowls
  • 1 ½ cups cooked quinoa
  • 1 ½ cups cooked brown rice
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • ¾ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • ¾ cup sliced red cabbage
  • ¾ cup shredded carrots
Directions
  1. Add the tofu marinade ingredients to a bowl and mix well to combine.
  2. Add the tofu and stir to coat in the marinade. Set aside for 15 minutes.
  3. Add the tofu and marinade to a pan over a medium-high heat and fry until browned, about 6-8 minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, combine the dressing ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.
  5. In another bowl, mix together the quinoa and brown rice.
  6. Distribute the grains mixture among serving bowls.
  7. Arrange the sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, cabbage, and carrots on top of the grains.
  8. Divide the fried tofu among the bowls.
  9. Spoon over the tahini dressing, and serve.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 589
Total Fat 29.7 g
Saturated Fat 4.2 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 0.0 mg
Total Carbohydrates 61.6 g
Dietary Fiber 11.9 g
Total Sugars 15.1 g
Sodium 504.8 mg
Protein 27.1 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
