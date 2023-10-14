Ginger Maple Tofu Grain Bowls Recipe
Get ready to elevate your lunch game with our ginger maple tofu grain bowls, a delicious combination of flavors and textures that's full to the brim with goodness. This recipe by Catherine Brookes features the savory goodness of ginger-maple glazed tofu with a colorful array of nutrient-rich grains and vibrant veggies, resulting in a beautiful bowl that will not only satisfy your hunger but also fuel your body with wholesome ingredients.
Nutrient-rich quinoa and brown rice form the hearty base, while a diverse mixture of veggies add plenty of bite. The star of the show, the ginger maple tofu, is crisp on the outside, tender on the inside, and bursting with the bold flavors of its marinade. To tie it all together, a luscious tahini dressing infuses each bite with a creamy and citrusy finish. With a perfect balance of sweet, savory, and fresh elements, these tasty grain bowls are sure to leave you feeling nourished!
Gather the ingredients for these ginger maple tofu grain bowls
You'll first want to gather the ingredients for that sweet and warming tofu marinade: maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, soy sauce, olive oil, grated ginger, and minced garlic. The cubed tofu is then added to this punchy mixture to soak up all that flavor before frying. To build the bowls, you'll need cooked quinoa and brown rice, avocado, cherry tomatoes, sliced red cabbage and shredded carrot. There is, of course, the option to switch up the grains or veggies here depending on your taste or what you have to hand.
Finally, everything is topped off with that creamy dressing. Tahini, lemon juice, maple syrup, and more grated ginger make up the sweet and tangy dressing, which you'll drizzle over the finished bowls.
Step 1: Mix the marinade
Add the tofu marinade ingredients to a bowl and mix well to combine.
Step 2: Marinate the tofu
Add the tofu and stir to coat in the marinade. Set aside for 15 minutes.
Step 3: Fry the tofu
Add the tofu and marinade to a pan over a medium-high heat and fry until browned, about 6-8 minutes.
Step 4: Mix the dressing
Meanwhile, combine the dressing ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.
Step 5: Mix the grains
In another bowl, mix together the quinoa and brown rice.
Step 6: Add grains to bowls
Distribute the grains mixture among serving bowls.
Step 7: Add the veggies
Arrange the sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, cabbage, and carrot on top of the grains.
Step 8: Add the tofu
Divide the fried tofu among the bowls.
Step 9: Drizzle on the dressing
Spoon over the tahini dressing, and serve.
Do tofu grain bowls work well for meal prep?
Tofu grain bowls are a fantastic option for meal prep, making for a super convenient way to grab a tasty and nutritious lunch on those busy days. After marinating and frying, the tofu absorbs the rich flavors and remains tender when stored. The tofu cubes can be prepared in advance and kept in the fridge, ready to be added into bowls throughout the week.
Grains like quinoa and brown rice also lend themselves well to meal prep. Cooked grains can be stored separately for up to four days and easily reheated, retaining their fluffiness. The tomato, shredded carrot and sliced cabbage will also stay crisp when stored separately. Assembling the bowls with sliced avocado and drizzling them with the tahini dressing just before serving ensures all the textures are maintained. These tofu grain bowls can certainly be a great time-saving option for those looking to streamline their meal prep routine.
What are the health benefits of these tofu grain bowls?
Ginger maple tofu grain bowls aren't just a treat for your taste buds, they're packed with a variety of wholesome ingredients. These bowls offer a range of health benefits that contribute to a balanced and nutritious diet.
The star of the show is tofu, a hearty plant-based protein source that provides essential amino acids necessary for muscle repair and overall bodily function. Complementing the tofu is an array of colorful vegetables. Cherry tomatoes, red cabbage, shredded carrot and avocado bring a variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to the table, with benefits such as promoting immune function and supporting skin health. The inclusion of whole grains like quinoa and brown rice adds a complex carbohydrate element, providing sustained energy and dietary fiber for digestive health. To tie it all together, the zingy tahini dressing contributes heart-healthy fats and additional protein. With a balance of nutrient-dense ingredients, feasting on these tasty tofu grain bowls is an excellent way to support overall health.
- For the marinated tofu
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1-inch chunk ginger, grated
- 1 large clove garlic, minced
- 14 ounces firm tofu, pressed and diced into cubes
- For the dressing
- ¼ cup tahini
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons grated ginger
- For the grain bowls
- 1 ½ cups cooked quinoa
- 1 ½ cups cooked brown rice
- 1 avocado, sliced
- ¾ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- ¾ cup sliced red cabbage
- ¾ cup shredded carrots
|Calories per Serving
|589
|Total Fat
|29.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|61.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|11.9 g
|Total Sugars
|15.1 g
|Sodium
|504.8 mg
|Protein
|27.1 g