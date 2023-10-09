Why You Should Be Slathering Your Thanksgiving Turkey In Mayo

Preparing a Thanksgiving turkey is no small feat. Not only do you need to spend hours prepping, cooking, and tending to the bird, but you need to make sure it comes out flavorful and juicy. There are, of course, plenty of tips and tricks for roasting a perfect turkey, but before the bird goes into the oven, it needs a slather of fat. Turkey doesn't inherently have a lot of fat, which makes it susceptible to drying out. While butter tends to be a popular choice for this step, mayo is the real star for the holiday bird.

Whether you love this popular condiment or find mayonnaise disgusting, it's the perfect complement to turkey due to its high fat content. The mayo penetrates the turkey's skin and meat to help keep it moist while it's cooking. And don't worry — if you don't like the condiment's taste, you won't be biting into a glob of mayonnaise during Thanksgiving dinner. When mayo is cooked, the taste dissipates while still highlighting any other flavors present. As such, if you're going to slather your turkey in mayo, we suggest adding in your favorite poultry spices and herbs.