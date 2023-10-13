Fruit-Flavored Candy Was My Childhood Nightmare

I may like to imagine my youthful self as a unique rebel a la Janey Briggs in "Not Another Teen Movie," but in all honesty? My childhood as a '90s latchkey kid was fairly typical. I was obsessed with the Disney Afternoon cartoon block (the memories are a duck blur). I spent countless hours playing Super Mario Bros. 3 on NES. And, when October 31 hit the calendar, that unrelenting urge to don an era-appropriate costume and trick-or-treat around the neighborhood struck my heart.

Along the same lines of my generally unremarkable youth — side note, how cute was I as a toddler Rambo? — my candy collection was often filled with the usual suspects after our annual stroll through Pawtucketville in Lowell, MA. From M&Ms to Milky Way to Nestlé Crunch and way more, my plastic pumpkin was never short on top-shelf, name-brand treats. Unfortunately, that delectable variety of chocolate-centric candies would inevitably be tainted by the presence of fruit-flavored candy, as well.

Perhaps I should've simply been grateful for those kind-hearted folks who willingly gave me and my older sister various types of candy on those cool autumn evenings. But seeing as I'm far from perfect, I'm inclined to complain and declare my unabashed hatred for the overwhelmingly cloying sweetness and often frustratingly sticky nature of fruit-flavored candy. Since I love chocolate candy as much as I despise its fruity cousins, here's why fruit-flavored candy was my childhood nightmare.