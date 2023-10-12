What Makes Zombie Takis Special?

Is there anything more Halloween than a snack with "zombie" in its name? Available for a limited time, Zombie Takis are green rolled tortilla chips that pack such a spicy punch that the brand's website rates it as "extreme" on the heat meter. This is due to its habanero flavor, which is accompanied by lime and cucumber to boost its taste.

The chips are available in 90-gram and 280-gram bags. They can be purchased at several stores, including Walmart, Dollar Tree, and Circle K. They can also be ordered online through Amazon, Instacart, and other online retailers.

So what do they taste like? Though habanero peppers are undoubtedly hot, they are also smoky, fruity, and sweet, which helps offset some of the intensity. In Scoville units, they are listed at 100,000 to 300,000 SHU. Because of this, they are hotter than cayenne, jalapeno, and serrano peppers but milder than ghost peppers, Trinidad Moruga scorpion peppers, and Carolina reapers. Although the chips don't appear to contain pepper chunks, this description should help consumers understand their flavor profile.