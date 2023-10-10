Popeyes' Fan-Favorite Cajun-Style Turkey Returns In Time For The Holidays
In what is becoming a new holiday tradition, Popeyes once again has good news for fans of its Cajun-style turkey. On October 17, the fan-favorite menu item will be available just in time for Thanksgiving. For the second year in a row, the turkeys will also be available for delivery in the continental U.S., while supplies last. The turkeys, which are priced at nearly $100, can be ordered immediately with free shipping.
Because they're pre-cooked, they make the holidays a breeze, which Popeyes explains is its goal in offering the holiday meal, "We have perfected our pre-cooked Cajun-Style Turkey. All you have to do is thaw, heat and serve, so you can spend more time enjoying any holiday you celebrate, from Friendsgiving to Thanksgiving," (via popeyes.com). The turkey is a little spicier than traditional Thanksgiving fare as it's rubbed with Cajun seasonings. To create the turkey's signature taste, it's seasoned with paprika, salt, dried onions, dried garlic, and red pepper. It doesn't come with sides, so if you're looking to keep cooking to a minimum, you can also purchase those at Popeyes. These include mashed potatoes, biscuits, macaroni and cheese, and coleslaw, among others. In addition, when you order a turkey from Popeyes, you'll be contributing to the Popeyes Foundation. Its mission is "to strengthen communities with food and support in times of need."
Things to know before ordering the turkey
Although the Cajun-style turkeys are pre-cooked, they require a few steps to prepare. They must be thawed for 72 hours in the fridge before they're heated at 375 F for about two hours, plus they need a further 20 minutes to rest. The drippings can be used to make Cajun-style gravy with the addition of a little flour and water.
Most turkeys will arrive in one to three business days from order placement. If you're picking it up, it's a good idea to call your store before driving out, as it won't be available at every location, and only while supplies last. The Cajun-style turkey can be expected to serve eight to 12 people.
But the real question is, how do they taste? Are they any good? Needless to say, Popeyes fans weighed in on Reddit to share their opinions, with one user saying, "[I] had it last year and I loved it." Another review read "We had one last year and it was pretty amazing for just reheating a few hours ... I highly recommend giving it a shot." Because the reviews are so positive, we should assume fans will the happy that the Cajun-style Thanksgiving turkey is once again back at Popeyes.