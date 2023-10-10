Popeyes' Fan-Favorite Cajun-Style Turkey Returns In Time For The Holidays

In what is becoming a new holiday tradition, Popeyes once again has good news for fans of its Cajun-style turkey. On October 17, the fan-favorite menu item will be available just in time for Thanksgiving. For the second year in a row, the turkeys will also be available for delivery in the continental U.S., while supplies last. The turkeys, which are priced at nearly $100, can be ordered immediately with free shipping.

Because they're pre-cooked, they make the holidays a breeze, which Popeyes explains is its goal in offering the holiday meal, "We have perfected our pre-cooked Cajun-Style Turkey. All you have to do is thaw, heat and serve, so you can spend more time enjoying any holiday you celebrate, from Friendsgiving to Thanksgiving," (via popeyes.com). The turkey is a little spicier than traditional Thanksgiving fare as it's rubbed with Cajun seasonings. To create the turkey's signature taste, it's seasoned with paprika, salt, dried onions, dried garlic, and red pepper. It doesn't come with sides, so if you're looking to keep cooking to a minimum, you can also purchase those at Popeyes. These include mashed potatoes, biscuits, macaroni and cheese, and coleslaw, among others. In addition, when you order a turkey from Popeyes, you'll be contributing to the Popeyes Foundation. Its mission is "to strengthen communities with food and support in times of need."