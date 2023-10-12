Brown Butter Is The Secret Ingredient For A Fall-Inspired Icing

Talk to any chef, and they'll sing the praises of brown butter. Brown butter is butter that has been cooked down so the milk solids become nice and toasted. The results are a nutty flavor and deep brown caramel color that is irresistibly delicious. You should be using brown butter in both savory and sweet dishes. One sweet way to use browned butter is to enhance a simple frosting.

Brown butter frosting takes vanilla frosting to the next level with flavors reminiscent of the holiday season. Since browned butter is inherently warm and nutty, it's the perfect celebratory flavor for autumn. To avoid a brown butter frosting pitfall, make sure it's completely cool before adding it to your cream cheese and butter mixture. The best approach is to let it sit on the counter until it solidifies before adding it to the mixer with other room-temperature ingredients. Of course, you'll want to use a stainless steel pan to cook brown butter.