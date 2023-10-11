M&M's Will Send Free Candy This Halloween To Houses That Run Out Early
M&M's, the colorfully coated chocolate gems beloved by consumers across generations, are among the country's favorite Halloween candies, according to a survey by CandyStore.com. You have to admit, peering into your trick-or-treat bag and seeing M&M's packages scattered throughout was always a sweet sight. If you happen to be on the opposite side of the doorway, seeing kids' faces light up as you toss M&M's into their festive carryall is just as rewarding. Fortunately for all Halloween lovers alike, the brand is taking the holiday to a whole new level of sweetness this year.
Enter the M&M's Halloween Rescue Squad, an effort to relieve those who run out of candy to hand out on the spookiest night of the year. Starting at 3 p.m. ET on October 31, 2023, the popular grocery-delivery app Gopuff will zip to your home to deliver the sugary supplies within an hour. So, if you happen to underestimate the size of your Halloween audience, all you have to do is visit mmshalloweenrescuesquad.com and summon these sweet saviors.
Out of candy? Replenish your stash of M&M's for free
Mars President of Sales and Chief Halloween Officer Tim LeBel is ready to ensure people's spooky cravings are satisfied nationwide. "The Halloween season is expanding, and enthusiasm is driving consumers to shop earlier and more frequently," LeBel shared in a press release. From the groundbreaking M&M's Halloween Rescue Squad to innovative flavors like Campfire S'mores, the confection giant is seemingly committed to bringing candy consumers even more moments of happiness.
While M&M's are a year-round snack, things are kicking up a notch for fall. In addition to M&M's, the company is now offering a delectable variety of fan-favorite candies, including Skittles and Life Savers Gummies in fun-size and variety bags, single-serve Snickers and Twix Ghoulish Green Bars, and the coveted Skittles Shriekers, which are making their triumphant return.
Those who spend between $15 and $30 on select Mars Halloween products from September 1 to October 31 — and upload photos of their receipts online — can also enjoy three months of the Peacock Premium streaming service at no cost. If your candy inventory begins to dwindle this year, just sit back and let Mars take care of the Halloween goodies.