M&M's Will Send Free Candy This Halloween To Houses That Run Out Early

M&M's, the colorfully coated chocolate gems beloved by consumers across generations, are among the country's favorite Halloween candies, according to a survey by CandyStore.com. You have to admit, peering into your trick-or-treat bag and seeing M&M's packages scattered throughout was always a sweet sight. If you happen to be on the opposite side of the doorway, seeing kids' faces light up as you toss M&M's into their festive carryall is just as rewarding. Fortunately for all Halloween lovers alike, the brand is taking the holiday to a whole new level of sweetness this year.

Enter the M&M's Halloween Rescue Squad, an effort to relieve those who run out of candy to hand out on the spookiest night of the year. Starting at 3 p.m. ET on October 31, 2023, the popular grocery-delivery app Gopuff will zip to your home to deliver the sugary supplies within an hour. So, if you happen to underestimate the size of your Halloween audience, all you have to do is visit mmshalloweenrescuesquad.com and summon these sweet saviors.