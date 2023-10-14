The Dollar Tree Cookie Cover Hack That Has Us Asking 'DI-Why?'

The latest popular food hack, which comes courtesy of a YouTube video showcasing a number of helpful kitchen crafts, is a DIY dome to keep pests away from your tray of cookies. The hack begins, as many do, with a quick trip to Dollar Tree to pick up a clear plastic bowl and a pack of wooden rings.

From there, the hack is as simple as using a hot glue gun to attach two rings before gluing them to the base of the bowl, creating a makeshift handle. Once you've crafted your cover, you can use it to shield a normal dinner plate full of cookies from bugs and other open-air contaminants. Unfortunately, the hack doesn't seem to be worth the trouble, as other affordable lids and cookie trays provide better use and are widely available both in stores and online.

For starters, this Dollar Tree lid doesn't provide an airtight seal, so it does little, if anything, to prevent stale cookies. Beyond that, the cover doesn't appear exceptionally stylish, it relies on the strength of hot glue, and it mostly just seems like a waste of a perfectly good bowl.