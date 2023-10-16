Chick-Fil-A Releases Cookbook, So Now You Can Eat Its Food On Sundays

On October 16, Chick-fil-A released its first digital cookbook, "Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Inventive Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table." According to a press release, the fast food giant created the cookbook an effort to raise awareness about combating food insecurity and reducing food waste.

Free to download, "Extra Helpings" contains 26 recipes inspired by Chick-fil-A Shared Table, a food donation program founded in 2012 that encourages Chick-fil-A restaurant locations to donate surplus food to local non-profit organizations like senior centers, soup kitchens, and after-school programs. These non-profits then repurpose the food into delicious hot meals — much like the ones you can find in "Extra Helpings."

While Chick-fil-A's secret sauce recipe didn't make the cut, the free digital cookbook is chock full of fun recipes that can help you turn your leftovers into inventive dishes like Chicken Enchiladas, Breaded Chicken Fajitas, or a Chicken and Egg Breakfast Casserole. You can even find recipes for some of your Chick-fil-A favorites, like the famous creamy coleslaw or the fan-favorite Chick-fil-A Chicken Salad, which the chain has discontinued.

Chick-fil-A will also be donating $150,000 to both Feeding America and Second Harvest, as well as $100,000 to each of its seven Chick-fil-A Shared Table nonprofit partners. In total, this amounts to a whopping $1 million supporting the fight against food insecurity.