Chick-Fil-A Releases Cookbook, So Now You Can Eat Its Food On Sundays
On October 16, Chick-fil-A released its first digital cookbook, "Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Inventive Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table." According to a press release, the fast food giant created the cookbook an effort to raise awareness about combating food insecurity and reducing food waste.
Free to download, "Extra Helpings" contains 26 recipes inspired by Chick-fil-A Shared Table, a food donation program founded in 2012 that encourages Chick-fil-A restaurant locations to donate surplus food to local non-profit organizations like senior centers, soup kitchens, and after-school programs. These non-profits then repurpose the food into delicious hot meals — much like the ones you can find in "Extra Helpings."
While Chick-fil-A's secret sauce recipe didn't make the cut, the free digital cookbook is chock full of fun recipes that can help you turn your leftovers into inventive dishes like Chicken Enchiladas, Breaded Chicken Fajitas, or a Chicken and Egg Breakfast Casserole. You can even find recipes for some of your Chick-fil-A favorites, like the famous creamy coleslaw or the fan-favorite Chick-fil-A Chicken Salad, which the chain has discontinued.
Chick-fil-A will also be donating $150,000 to both Feeding America and Second Harvest, as well as $100,000 to each of its seven Chick-fil-A Shared Table nonprofit partners. In total, this amounts to a whopping $1 million supporting the fight against food insecurity.
Good food, better values
Doing good has long been a pillar of Chick-fil-A's success, and it's also the motivation behind "Extra Helpings." In the U.S. alone, 119 billion pounds of food are wasted each year, according to Feeding America. And since 40% of that waste comes from the grocery and restaurant industries, Chick-fil-A decided it wanted to make a difference. With its goal of keeping 25 million pounds of food waste out of landfills by 2025, Chick-fil-A Shared Table was the perfect way to repurpose wasted resources while simultaneously feeding hungry communities.
With more than 1,500 Chick-fil-A locations participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, the fast food giant has donated enough food to create 23 million meals, which have been distributed to communities throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada. "Our goal for "Extra Helpings" is not only to inspire individuals to reimagine their extra food into new, delicious recipes, but also spark conversations about the important issues of food insecurity and food waste," Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. said in a press release.
To learn more about "Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Inventive Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table," or to download your free copy, visit Extrahelpings.com