Does The TikTok Hack For Eliminating Smells While You Cook Fish Work?

While the delicate taste of your perfectly seared salmon may linger in your memory for days to come, there's a good chance an unpleasant fishy smell will also linger in your kitchen. There are, of course, countless theories about the best way to rid your house of that potent post-fish smell, but one remedy has TikTok all atwitter.

In a video from TikTok user @citygirlthe3rd, they explain that simmering cinnamon in a pot of water can help eliminate obstinate odors after cooking fish. With fish frying on one burner and a pot of cinnamon water boiling on another, they point out that the cinnamon smell becomes stronger than that of the fish. "My house does not smell like fish for long," they say, revealing that this is their second time trying the hack after a successful first attempt.

A DIY air freshener of sorts, simmer pots are created by adding water and a combination of spices, herbs, and fruit to a saucepan, turning the stove to low heat, and allowing the fragrant steam to fill the air. Some suggest simmer pots were originally used by pagans to purify the home and welcome in a new season. Today, however, a simmer pot infused with cinnamon, cloves, and lemon peels is touted as the best way to ward off unsavory fish odors, and a vanilla extract version can make your kitchen smell like baked goods.