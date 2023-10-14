Let Turkey Burgers Take Over Your Holiday Meal This Year

While you can absolutely opt for the basics (e.g., ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, etc.) as toppings for a Thanksgiving turkey burger, you can also try to honor the flavors of the season. For instance, a smear of creamy mashed potatoes on top of the patty provides a silky quality that complements the poultry's earthy notes. A dollop of cranberry sauce adds a bright, juicy tang, while a slice of melted cheese and a smattering of crispy fried onions offer a fun texture. The buns also deserve their own special consideration. Lightly toasted whole grain, pretzel, or potato buns harmonize well with the turkey's hearty taste. Feel free to get creative, too! Love stuffing? Pile it on! Can't get enough of Mom's mac 'n cheese casserole? Go for it! Heck, it's Thanksgiving — anything goes.

Turkey burgers offer practical advantages, too. For starters, they're quick to prepare and ideal for a lighter handheld option on a day notorious for overindulgence — or in the days following the holiday. They're *chef's kiss* when it comes to leftovers too, which are, of course, the best part of the long weekend. The ease of customization allows each guest to tailor their burger to their preferences, granting a sense of personalization in a communal meal.

Introducing turkey burgers to your Thanksgiving table is a modern take on a classic tradition, fostering culinary creativity while paying homage to the enduring appeal of the holiday bird. They have the power to transform a legendary nosh into something even more special, echoing the spirit of the day.