Upgrade Your Banana Bread With Cream Cheese Frosting

Banana bread is a classic and totally customizable recipe. Dried fruit, chocolate chips, and nuts are just a few of the many possible banana bread mix-ins. The baked good even tastes good with peanut butter swirled throughout the mixture or a streusel crumble on top. Any way you slice it, you can't go wrong. Truly, nothing beats a freshly baked loaf of banana bread — except maybe when it's topped with cream cheese frosting.

If you're on the hunt for new ways to upgrade your loaf, however, consider cream cheese frosting as a sweet and smooth addition to each bite. Cream cheese is the ideal pairing for a loaf of banana bread because of its characteristic tangy flavor that pairs well with the nutty and subtly fruity banana notes. Plus, just when you didn't think your breakfast bread could get any more moist, cream cheese frosting swoops in to provide some extra rich creaminess. The idea is reminiscent of a classic banana cake recipe, which also uses this unique frosting for the perfect finishing touch.