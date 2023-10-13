Technically, Sure, You Can Air Fry Mochi Ice Cream

There is no shortage of delicious and unique things you can make in your air fryer that you may not have ever considered. Fried ice cream is one such dessert that you probably wouldn't think to whip up using this technique, but it can certainly be done. Knowing that it's possible to fry ice cream in an air fryer, it was only a matter of time before the internet took it a step further and tested it out using mochi ice cream instead.

Mochi is a Japanese delicacy created from high-starch (glutinous) rice that is deeply rooted in the country's culture and history, and there exist countless flavor combinations and ways to eat and prepare it. One of the tastiest ways to enjoy it, especially in the United States, is when it's wrapped around a dollop of ice cream, adding a chewy, soft texture to every bite. Because of this chewy, soft texture, however, putting it in the air fryer isn't going to lead to a crispy coating like you might want from a typical fried ice cream, but the result is still (apparently) delicious, according to TikTok anyway.