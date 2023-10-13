Technically, Sure, You Can Air Fry Mochi Ice Cream
There is no shortage of delicious and unique things you can make in your air fryer that you may not have ever considered. Fried ice cream is one such dessert that you probably wouldn't think to whip up using this technique, but it can certainly be done. Knowing that it's possible to fry ice cream in an air fryer, it was only a matter of time before the internet took it a step further and tested it out using mochi ice cream instead.
Mochi is a Japanese delicacy created from high-starch (glutinous) rice that is deeply rooted in the country's culture and history, and there exist countless flavor combinations and ways to eat and prepare it. One of the tastiest ways to enjoy it, especially in the United States, is when it's wrapped around a dollop of ice cream, adding a chewy, soft texture to every bite. Because of this chewy, soft texture, however, putting it in the air fryer isn't going to lead to a crispy coating like you might want from a typical fried ice cream, but the result is still (apparently) delicious, according to TikTok anyway.
Air fried mochi ice cream tastes like custard
When you pop one of these frozen gelatinous treats in the air fryer, the outer shell of the mochi breaks apart. Depending on the temperature and time you set your air fryer to, the ice cream tucked inside the mochi will come pouring out, leaving you with more of a dessert soup. But unlike the thin, runny aftermath of your average bowl of melted ice cream, when the mochi layer melts along with the ice cream inside an air fryer, it gives it a much thicker consistency that TikTok creator @airfryersos described as "shockingly good, but an entirely different experience from anything else."
When testing out this culinary experiment with mochi ice cream, it might be a good idea to go with a classic flavor like vanilla, which according to @airfryersos tastes like vanilla custard after air frying. If you end up enjoying it, you could try using some of the best ice cream flavors to see if you can discover a gem. You can find mochi ice cream in practically any large grocery chain's frozen food aisle, but you might have more luck finding a wider selection of flavor varieties at your local Japanese market.