Dried Citrus Is Key To Zesty Fried Chicken

Fried chicken may seem simple, but there are endless small tweaks, family traditions, and other variations that can turn a bland bird into a flavorful, crisp, juicy dish. One ingredient most people have never considered might be the thing your next batch of homemade fried chicken needs — dried citrus.

It's a trick commonly used by chef and media personality Andrew Zimmern, who adds dried lime to the buttermilk and flour dredge for his chicken. Grated into small pieces, it infuses the mixture with a subtly tart, citrusy zest that perfectly complements the richness and savoriness of the chicken.

It's not clear where Zimmern picked up the technique, which doesn't seem to be widely used in the culinary world. Chicken in Latin America is often marinated in a mixture of spices, including lime juice and sometimes lime zest, though not usually dried lime. Dried lime is more prevalent in Middle Eastern cooking, where dried Persian limes (sometimes called black limes) are a relatively common seasoning. However, these aren't typically cultures known for their fried chicken.