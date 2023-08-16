Substitutes That Will Change The Way You Make Fried Chicken

Home cooks and professional cooks alike have discovered that brining chicken before frying is the key to getting exceptionally moist and flavorful fried chicken. The brine you usually hear about the most contains tangy buttermilk. The acid in the buttermilk pulls apart the dense proteins in chicken, and traps the moisture of the buttermilk along with the salt. The salt helps it hold moisture and become tender by dissolving proteins, and helps carry the flavor of extra seasonings. If you're looking for a buttermilk brine substitute, you'll want something acidic and salty for the juiciest fall-off-the-bone fried chicken possible.

We've found that pickle juice can be a secret ingredient for fried chicken. Vinegar-based brines like pickle juice bring a similar brightness to the flavor profile that buttermilk does, and it's usually already salty. Adding a little sugar can assist with the Maillard reaction to give your fried chicken a beautiful golden crust. However, a lot of sugar could lead to burning the crust.

If you don't have pickle juice for brining, you can use a mixture of water, vinegar, and salt. Dill and other pickling spices are optional, but they can provide an added flavor level to your fried chicken. Such a pickle brine recreates the classic flavor of dill pickles on a fried chicken sandwich. You'll want to soak the chicken in the pickle juice (or pickle juice substitute) for at least 3 or 4 hours, or even overnight.