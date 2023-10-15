Guy Fieri Wants You To Understand He's 'Your Chef ... Not Your Doctor'

Over the years, there have been quite a few controversial things everyone ignores about Guy Fieri, but a particular criticism actually revolves around the decadent food he showcases on his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" (or Triple D). During a CNN interview with the chef, Chris Wallace called one meal of sausage lasagna "a heart attack on a plate," to which Fieri responded, "If you ate all of it, it was."

The chef speaks to the need for balance when it comes to food choices, explaining that "you gotta have responsibility with what you eat and you gotta eat in moderation." Fieri goes on to clarify that he is "your chef ... not your doctor," denying interest in giving advice on anyone's personal diet or lifestyle. However, in a December 2021 interview with GQ, Fieri discussed his own health journey, explaining that people assume he eats "deep-fried pizza and cheeseburgers for lunch," but in actuality, he cooks most meals at home when he's not on the road and notes his love for salad, sushi, and Thai food.

While someone's palate and taste for certain foods are subjective, most health professionals agree on prioritizing foods rich in nutrients and not just calories. Basic dietary guidelines discuss the need for fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while limiting saturated fat and cholesterol (from the National Academy of Sciences). As long as there is balance and moderation, most people do believe a single meal isn't a cause for health concerns.