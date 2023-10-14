Sichuan Peppercorns Bring A Tingly New Sensation To One-Note Desserts
Sichuan is a southwestern province of China renowned for its spicy cuisine, and Sichuan peppercorns are a staple ingredient found in the region's dishes. They're known for imparting a numbing mouth feel and a distinctive, fruity, and floral fragrance. While the spice may be more closely associated with hot pots, soups, and rice and noodle dishes, it can be used to enhance other foods outside the savory realm, including desserts.
Sichuan peppercorns are dried, reddish-looking berries that have citrusy aromatics featuring hints of lemon, lime, and grapefruit and peppery notes that pair well with a variety of confections. Their flavor actually both burns and cools, leaving a pleasant, tingling sensation on the tongue that even has its own name, málà, meaning spicy and numbing. When used in Sichuan cooking, the málà combo can make eating spicy dishes more tolerable and enjoyable. It can also bring a palate-pleasing boost to simple sweets. The tingling feeling is created through a chemical compound called hydroxy-alpha-sanshool that essentially mimics a soothing, vibrating sense of touch.
The tingle that's ready to mingle with desserts
In China, Sichuan peppercorns have often been incorporated into dessert pastries and dumplings to add a little heat to the sweet. Another chef hack is to crush up Sichuan peppercorns and infuse them into the dough to prepare a dessert. Sichuan cuisine has spread throughout the world and people are applying its characteristic elements in new and versatile ways. In particular, they add the peppercorns to one-note desserts because its layered and complex profile mixes beautifully with other flavors. Moreover, who doesn't want to try a dessert that literally tingles the taste buds?
Sichuan peppercorns marry well with key lime pie by bringing a little sour and spicy bite. They can also be used to upgrade a number of chocolate desserts including cupcakes, dark chocolate mousse, and chocolate brioche, creating a delightful combination of sweetness, spice, and that signature numbness of the tongue for which Sichuan peppercorns are known. Sprinkling a few Sichuan peppercorns on ice cream lends it a floral and sweet aroma, brings added color to the basic dessert, and enhances the visual experience.
Rachael Ray thinks Sichuan peppercorns are kinda sexy and fun, and she even once posted a TikTok describing their trademark tingle. Eating meals together can be a great bonding experience, so why not make it more fun and amp up those one-note desserts at your next dinner party by adding some Sichuan peppercorns? They're sure to leave your guests feeling comfortably numb.