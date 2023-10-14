Sichuan Peppercorns Bring A Tingly New Sensation To One-Note Desserts

In China, Sichuan peppercorns have often been incorporated into dessert pastries and dumplings to add a little heat to the sweet. Another chef hack is to crush up Sichuan peppercorns and infuse them into the dough to prepare a dessert. Sichuan cuisine has spread throughout the world and people are applying its characteristic elements in new and versatile ways. In particular, they add the peppercorns to one-note desserts because its layered and complex profile mixes beautifully with other flavors. Moreover, who doesn't want to try a dessert that literally tingles the taste buds?

Sichuan peppercorns marry well with key lime pie by bringing a little sour and spicy bite. They can also be used to upgrade a number of chocolate desserts including cupcakes, dark chocolate mousse, and chocolate brioche, creating a delightful combination of sweetness, spice, and that signature numbness of the tongue for which Sichuan peppercorns are known. Sprinkling a few Sichuan peppercorns on ice cream lends it a floral and sweet aroma, brings added color to the basic dessert, and enhances the visual experience.

Rachael Ray thinks Sichuan peppercorns are kinda sexy and fun, and she even once posted a TikTok describing their trademark tingle. Eating meals together can be a great bonding experience, so why not make it more fun and amp up those one-note desserts at your next dinner party by adding some Sichuan peppercorns? They're sure to leave your guests feeling comfortably numb.